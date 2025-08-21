What You Need To Know Before You Swap Out Mushrooms For Extra Veggies In Your Stir-Fry

Mushrooms aren't for everyone, which can make cooking a little tricky since they go into a ton of different recipes. You can use different substitutes for mushrooms; ingredients like tempeh and eggplant can convincingly replicate the texture of a mushroom when cooked right, so you can still enjoy dishes like stews and stir-fries sans fungi. However, as the Leung family, creators of the blog The Woks of Life (@thewoksoflife on Instagram), shared exclusively with Chowhound, there's no real replacement for mushrooms in a stir-fry, at least flavor-wise, even if you go with a popular substitute like zucchini.

"If the mushrooms are a key element to the dish (used as a main source of umami in a meatless dish, for instance), zucchini definitely wouldn't stand in for the mushrooms," they told us. "However, if mushrooms are just one veggie element in a mixed vegetable stir-fry, you can get away with substituting another vegetable like zucchini."

A lot of this has to do with the wide gap in glutamic acid — an amino acid responsible for that umami flavor in different foods — between mushrooms and zucchini. The glutamic acid content in mushrooms is considered high, ranging from around 18 to 25 milligrams per 100 grams, depending on the species. Zucchini, on the other hand, has roughly a third of that amount, measuring in at around 6 to 7 milligrams per 100 grams. While this isn't the only compound that makes a flavor difference between the two, it does play a major role in why swapping out mushrooms for zucchini can significantly impact the taste of your stir-fry.