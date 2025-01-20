4 Easy Substitutes For Mushrooms In A Recipe

There's a moment of fear when reading a recipe: "Do I have everything? Will everyone like it? What if...?" Maybe you haven't experienced that, but many people certainly do have a moment of anxiety before cooking a new dish, wondering if they have each component to create something everyone will love. If you're cooking with mushrooms, and they either went bad in the fridge (it happens) or you have a guest who loathes their texture and taste, don't fret. There are many, many substitutions that are completely acceptable for your dish that can still do justice to the missing fungi.

Mushrooms, regardless of variety, are earthy; the ultimate umami food — rich, meaty, and savory. Their textures vary based on the type. Whereas a porcini or portobello may be thicker and meatier, a morel (also known as Molly Moocher in West Virginia) is spongey and soft, a chanterelle is delicate, and an enoki is crunchy and eats like bean sprouts. All that said, depending on what dish you're making, there are plenty of acceptable stand-ins for the mushrooms in your recipe.