Costa Rica's Fast Food Boom Started With These 2 Staple American Chains

You can find all kinds of fast food in Costa Rica, from Panda Express to Domino's, and not just in San Jose. All over the country, chain restaurants and fast food joints offer standardized burgers and fries, premade tacos, familiar pizzas, and fountain drinks. It wasn't always this way, of course. There was a time not long ago when Costa Rica's dining scene was less abundant and more traditional. Bars and cantinas served bocas, small appetizers that came with your drink, on the house. Restaurants served meals cooked on wood fires and street food was the king of convenience, ranging from empanadas (they look like the Costa Rican version of a calzone, but they're very different) to yuca frita to ceviche. Then came the 1970s, when American fast-food restaurants KFC and McDonald's moved into the country, and everything changed.

Cantinas and bars are still everywhere in Costa Rica, and you'll still find plenty of sodas with their fast, local-style meals. The street food scene is vibrant, too, filled with trucks and stands slinging gallos (filled tortillas), patacones (fried plantains), and the local favorite hot dog and french fry dish, salchipapa. Options, however, have expanded on every street corner. Now, there are more than 70 McDonald's and 60 KFC locations in Costa Rica — plus so many more fast food options.