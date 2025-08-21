The Strict Way Elvis Presley Preferred His Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Die-hard fans know about Elvis' legendary peanut butter and banana sandwiches, but his eating habits included a lesser-known requirement that reveals something more fundamental about how the King of Rock and Roll approached food. According to Mary Jenkins, one of his longtime cooks who worked at Graceland, Elvis "didn't care for food with bones in it... like fried chicken. He liked it boneless" (via Salon).

The "no bone chicken" rule is just one of the ways in which Elvis liked to abandon social conventions for his own comfort. For example, Jenkins also related that Elvis would have his cooks cut up the meat into bite-sized pieces before serving it to him. That might be evidence of someone who simply wanted to be completely absorbed in the eating experience, but it could also be that he didn't feel like dealing with bones or cutting food.

The rule is also particularly interesting when you realize that Elvis loved Southern comfort food, since eating fried chicken on the bone is as Southern as traditions come. Bone-in chicken pieces can result in optimal flavor development, softer textures, and juicier meat. In many Southern homes, when families get together for holidays, church suppers, or just because, they gather around tables of fried chicken, made the traditional, bone-in way. In rejecting this method, Elvis also rejected society's conventions.