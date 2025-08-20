You May Be Served By A Future Broadway Star At This Iconic NYC Diner

Themed restaurants can be hit or miss. While many fall flat when it comes to decor, you can sometimes be convincingly transported to another time. Ellen's Stardust Diner has a lot that could work against it. It hosts themes within its 1950s, broadly dramaturgical conceit, like its "Mamma Mia!"-inspired brunch. As you might have imagined, there's singing. And, perhaps most unbearably of all, it is located in Times Square. But somehow, everything at this nearly four-decade-old spot on the corner of Broadway and 51st Street comes together like a charming high school musical. And you might even see the stylings of a few performers destined for the famed theaters a little bit further down the road.

Ellen's Stardust Diner lists "The Lion King" and "Wicked" among the big Broadway productions in which its singing servers have appeared. So, while tickets to those shows can easily tick into hundreds of dollars, you can catch a glimpse of a similar-caliber performance for the relative bargain of a $19 plate of bacon and eggs, plus gratuity.