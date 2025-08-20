You May Be Served By A Future Broadway Star At This Iconic NYC Diner
Themed restaurants can be hit or miss. While many fall flat when it comes to decor, you can sometimes be convincingly transported to another time. Ellen's Stardust Diner has a lot that could work against it. It hosts themes within its 1950s, broadly dramaturgical conceit, like its "Mamma Mia!"-inspired brunch. As you might have imagined, there's singing. And, perhaps most unbearably of all, it is located in Times Square. But somehow, everything at this nearly four-decade-old spot on the corner of Broadway and 51st Street comes together like a charming high school musical. And you might even see the stylings of a few performers destined for the famed theaters a little bit further down the road.
Ellen's Stardust Diner lists "The Lion King" and "Wicked" among the big Broadway productions in which its singing servers have appeared. So, while tickets to those shows can easily tick into hundreds of dollars, you can catch a glimpse of a similar-caliber performance for the relative bargain of a $19 plate of bacon and eggs, plus gratuity.
What to expect at Ellen's Stardust Diner
You'll spot the place from half a block away, mainly because of its neon signs glowing in retro script. You might even spy a winding line. Ellen's Stardust Diner does not accept reservations, but like a lot of New York City's un-themed diners, service tends to move at a quick enough cadence to turn tables. Thanks to its location, motif, and photogenic quality, it is also so touristy that the restaurant's website explicitly disallows luggage.
Once you're seated in a big booth or bouncy crimson banquette, the singing at Ellen's Stardust Diner — its whole raison d'être — seldom stops. Expect tunes written for the shows nearby, as well as plenty of American classics from radio over the years. Most folks aren't visiting for the food alone, but the menu is certainly lengthy (something that's sometimes a restaurant red flag), with plenty more breakfast items available all day, plus burgers, sandwiches, and salads. The kitchen also whips up a shake of the month, which might "bee" something like the "Honey, Honey," made with honey ice cream and garnished with gold sugar sprinkles.