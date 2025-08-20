Better Boozy Milkshakes Start With The Right Liquor Choice

If you're a fan of milkshakes but want to give them a boozy twist, there are many varieties to try depending on your personal preferences. Mixing ice cream with liquor can sometimes be a tricky process when it comes to balancing the right proportions and flavor combinations. Jennifer Jackson, enterprise beverage director at Thompson Restaurants, the owner of Big Buns, a Virginia-based burger chain that serves boozy milkshakes, spoke with Chowhound about the best ways to craft and upgrade your alcoholic milkshakes at home.

To make a well-rounded boozy shake, first start with your liquor choice. Jackson notes, "To make a good choice, think about the flavors in the spirit and match them to the flavors in the shake." This means you can build around their original tastes for more seamless combinations. When it comes to the liquor to ice cream ratio, she says, "A 12-ounce milkshake and 1.5 ounces of the spirit is always a solid ratio for a delicious boozy shake."

Various liquor and liqueur varieties naturally pair better with classic ice cream flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. Depending on what your home bar looks like, you could plan your grocery list around the flavors already in your spirits collection. This will save you time, stress, and money as liquor will be the heftiest price tag on your ingredients list. You'll be free to experiment with more ice cream varieties and toppings at the store. Playing with other frozen treats, like gelato, to get the perfect consistency is also a great trick to keep in mind when making boozy milkshakes.