Prevent Soggy Roasted Zucchini Once And For All With This Pantry Staple

Zucchini is a versatile vegetable that can be incorporated into pasta, roasted side dishes, and even sweet treats like bread. It also grows abundantly in the summer, so you'll be blessed with a huge harvest if you have it in the garden. Despite all the pros of this vegetable, it has a frustrating feature: It can turn soggy in the oven. This is because zucchini is made up of about 94% water. One surprisingly effective solution is cornstarch. This cheap kitchen staple is best known for thickening sauces, but it can also help get the desired texture with roasted vegetables.

When zucchini is exposed to heat, the cell walls break down and release that water. Some of the water evaporates, but some of it just sits around the zucchini — so instead of roasting and getting brown and crispy, the zucchini is essentially just steaming in water. Steaming zucchini doesn't take very long, so if it's cooking in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, the result is often soft, mushy slices. If you're making a dish that incorporates zucchini — say, a quiche or casserole — this can cause the whole dish to become watery.

Cornstarch can help you avoid this mistake when preparing roasted vegetables by creating a light coating on the surface of the zucchini. As the zucchini bakes, the starch absorbs some of the released moisture and forms a thin barrier; the natural moisture-binding powers to keep your zucchini drier while it cooks.