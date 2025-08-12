The Southern Way To Make Squash Is A Crispy Delight That Melts In Your Mouth

Southerners know that everything tastes better when it's fried. We know it's not the healthiest way to cook, but we'll just leave that alone for now. Whether it's fried chicken, chicken fried steak, fried catfish, fried green tomatoes, or fried shrimp, the south knows what's up when it comes to fried food.

So it's no surprise that southern cooks have found ways to drop summer vegetables into some frying oil and turn them into slices of crispy fried goodness. We've already mentioned fried green tomatoes (cooking them in bacon fat is a next-level move), but the south knows all about fried green beans, okra, peppers, eggplant, and every other vegetable under the sun. The fried veggie that made us perk up when we heard about it is fried squash.

Squash, and its zucchini cousin, can tend to be a little slimy and soft when not cooked correctly. So it only makes sense to take that potential problem out of the mix and simply deep fry them. The trick, according to two foodie influencers on Facebook and TikTok, is to use cornmeal primarily with a light mix of flour or corn starch, depending on the recipe. The result is a crispy, delicious, thin slice of fried squash.