One Small Tweak To Your Eggs Will Make Your Muffins Rise Higher With A Fluffier Texture

You can muscle your way through everyday experiences, like baking, or you can slow down, let the ingredients speak for themselves, and savor the moments and the ritual that baking gifts us. Jerelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking," a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook, firmly advocates for the latter route. As the creator of "The Dinner Ritual," a newsletter devoted to exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality, Guy aims to "slow down, ground myself, embrace gratitude, and find moments of bliss and ease already around me" — and that's especially important in the kitchen, too.

Baking itself is an invitation to slow down, as rushing through a recipe can lead to less-than-satisfying results. Chowhound recently spoke exclusively with Guy about how a simple change to your egg prep will yield lighter and bouncier muffins. Rather than immediately starting mixing and baking, allowing your eggs to come to room temperature first will make a world of difference in the texture of your baked goods. According to Guy, "Cold eggs could stiffen the fat and keep muffins stumpy, but room-temperature eggs blend better and allow you to whip in more air, giving the final muffins a fluffier texture and better rise." She added, "Shoot for eggs around 68–70°F."