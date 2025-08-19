Adding Frozen Hash Browns To Your Crab Cakes? It's Less Wild Than It Sounds

There are many ways you can add variety to the seafood meals you make at home. If you have a particular interest in crab cakes, frozen hash browns could become your next best friend in the kitchen. While you may enjoy going out for this seafood classic, making them yourself allows for closer attention to flavor and dietary preferences. Many varieties of this dish that you can buy premade or at a restaurant often include filler ingredients like breadcrumbs or crackers. Considering they're also typically pricey, this only adds another practical reason to avoid ordering crab cakes at restaurants.

Homemade crab cakes with frozen hash browns are a variation on the wider-known potato crab cakes, which are often made with mashed potatoes. For those who want a little more bite, this alternative is worth a try. Besides binding the crab meat together and crisping up nicely, shredded potatoes are also a budget-friendly ingredient as their inclusion reduces the amount of actual crab meat you'll need — which is where a large proportion of the dish's cost comes from.

Though there are many variations out there, you'll find each recipe includes a few consistent components across the board: eggs, crab (of course), lemon, herbs, seasonings, and mayo. When determining what kind of protein to buy, make sure not to fall into the common mistake that people make with canned crab meat of skipping an important prep step. With all the recipes out there, see what aligns with your personal preferences and adjust accordingly. Though, you shouldn't just throw frozen hash browns in haphazardly and hope it works out; there are a few important steps to consider first.