Grilling For A Crowd? Head To Costco For This Cookout Essential (It's Less Than $5!)

Most people approach grilling season with a shopping list that prioritizes the obvious: meat, condiments, maybe some fancy cheese or artisanal mustard. They'll spend a few minutes debating different burger blends and comparing hot dog brands, all while completely ignoring the one item that will make or break their entire cookout: the buns.

The requirements of a good burger bun aren't many. The texture must be soft enough to bite through easily, but with enough structure to hold up against the juiciest burger. And, of course, for our wallet's sake, it should be on the affordable side of things. Thankfully, the hamburger buns at Costco are one of those discoveries that seem too good to be true until you experience them firsthand. For under $5, you can get anywhere from six to 16 burger buns with or without sesame seeds on top, depending on the brand. This isn't just about finding a decent budget option — it's about merging quality and price for optimal satisfaction.

We're all familiar with that moment when someone's carefully constructed burger falls apart mid-bite, before the same fate befalls another burger at the table. That won't be an issue here. Between Aunt Hattie's buns and the famous Francisco buns, you get a reliable base that actually ensures you enjoy your delicious burger.