Wolfgang Puck's Cold Food Rule May Change How You Season Everything

If you're a keen home cook, you've probably come across this situation before: You're prepping a dinner, whether an easy weeknight meal or a full-on dinner party spread, and your main course is tasting brilliant. So you decide to whip up a quick vegetable side — maybe it's a fresh, vibrant panzanella, or even just a simple green salad. You've seemingly done everything right — but compared to that piping hot main course, those veggies just taste ... sad. The flavors muted, without the vibrancy that you really want from a cold side dish. Well, according to Wolfgang Puck, the problem might be just that: It's cold.

It's a question of science, really. While flavor is often seen as the crucial building block of good cooking, it's not just about the ingredients and seasonings you use. The best chefs also have an understanding of temperature. How hot or cold a dish is can impact our perception of its taste, and as Puck explained to MasterClass, cold foods need a little more help on the seasoning front. "The palate really receives the flavors of cold food much slower and not as strongly than when you serve, for example, a hot bowl of soup," he said. "If it's too spicy or too salty, you will taste it right away. So cold food should be seasoned a little heavier than hot food. That's one of the principles in cooking." So, now you know — cold food is generally less flavorful (at least as far as our palates are concerned) than hot. But how should you approach seasoning it to balance everything out?