If Your Jell-O Poke Cake Gets Soggy, You May Be Skipping This Important Step

Next to ice cream sundaes and freshly baked cookies, sweet treat lovers rarely pass up pieces of moist and flavorful cake. Especially if you're someone who enjoys baking, besides crafting another multi-layer cake or sheet cake, you can also prepare both boxed and homemade cake recipes that conveniently fit into a rectangular 9x13-inch baking dish.

Speaking of which, if you've been on the hunt for more creative ways to make boxed cake mix taste homemade, besides adding your own blend of spices and moisture-rich fruit purees, why not try making a classic poke cake with a pre-mixed box of Jell-O? Though, keep in mind, while a magical thing happens when you add Jell-O to cake mix, achieving the best consistency in your finished product takes a certain amount of finesse.

To avoid making a soggy Jell-O poke cake, conducting each step at the proper time is extra important. Even though you can make a Jell-O poke cake extra fast with a box of white cake mix, flavored Jell-O, whipped topping, and optional fruit, giving this dessert room to cool at varied points in the preparation process is crucial.

For example, only pour your slightly cooled but liquid Jell-O mixture over your cake once it has also cooled slightly. Then from here, it's important to allow your Jell-O-soaked cake to chill for approximately two to four hours before frosting. Once your cake is completely assembled, allow it to rest in your refrigerator for at least another hour before serving.