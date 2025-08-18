PSA: You Should Totally Be Marinating Your Bacon (It Brings So Much Flavor)
Bacon doesn't need help being delicious. In fact, science proves that bacon tastes good with just about everything. However, marinating it unlocks an entirely new level of flavor you didn't know you were missing. With a few extra ingredients, you're taking the everyday taste to incredible heights.
This isn't an attempt to hide the flavor of bacon, as that would just be sacrilegious. Instead, it is about building on what is already there. For example, sweet marinades become a shiny, caramelized edge when the sugars come in contact with heat, while acidic ones cut the richness, allowing for a tangy pop with each strip. Even an herb-loaded combination changes the entire strip's personality.
And because bacon is thin, it doesn't take too long to marinate. Even a brief 30-minute soak will alter the flavor enough to make you do a double-take. And if you decide to skip the pan and cook in the oven, which is arguably the best and easiest way to cook bacon, you'll find that you're left with less of a mess to clean up. Sure, you've probably been serving the same bacon in the same manner for years. However, a little marinating can change up your routine and introduce something fresh into your meal. Even a classic like bacon can be tweaked and remixed in a number of delicious ways. Just like that, bacon becomes one of the most versatile foods in your kitchen.
Take bacon to the next level
The secret to a delicious marinade for bacon is in the balance of flavors. Bacon is so flavorful and smoky. Therefore, the marinade should be the backup and not stand out too much. Start with a base that matches your mood: soy sauce for deep umami flavors, citrus juice for brightness, or maple syrup for sweet comfort. From there, you can layer on flavor boosters and enhancements. Garlic, black pepper, and paprika are very popular additions to bacon, but you're not limited to them. Don't forget about savory herbs like rosemary or thyme, or warmth from a dash of cinnamon. And you can never go wrong with some chili flakes or a splash of hot sauce.
One fun trick is to think about the dish your bacon is going into and match the marinade accordingly. If you're putting together a BLT? Olive oil, lemon, and cracked pepper will give you a fresh summertime lift. Even breakfast has room to play — picture pancakes and eggs served with bacon marinated in maple, vanilla, and a bit of bourbon. It's an easy way to mix things up. And for the crispiest bacon, sprinkle some flour on the strips.
In summary, marinating bacon is a small change that makes an everyday food feel more intentional. It's also low effort and high reward, and once you smell that first batch, you'll understand that "just bacon" won't be enough anymore.