PSA: You Should Totally Be Marinating Your Bacon (It Brings So Much Flavor)

Bacon doesn't need help being delicious. In fact, science proves that bacon tastes good with just about everything. However, marinating it unlocks an entirely new level of flavor you didn't know you were missing. With a few extra ingredients, you're taking the everyday taste to incredible heights.

This isn't an attempt to hide the flavor of bacon, as that would just be sacrilegious. Instead, it is about building on what is already there. For example, sweet marinades become a shiny, caramelized edge when the sugars come in contact with heat, while acidic ones cut the richness, allowing for a tangy pop with each strip. Even an herb-loaded combination changes the entire strip's personality.

And because bacon is thin, it doesn't take too long to marinate. Even a brief 30-minute soak will alter the flavor enough to make you do a double-take. And if you decide to skip the pan and cook in the oven, which is arguably the best and easiest way to cook bacon, you'll find that you're left with less of a mess to clean up. Sure, you've probably been serving the same bacon in the same manner for years. However, a little marinating can change up your routine and introduce something fresh into your meal. Even a classic like bacon can be tweaked and remixed in a number of delicious ways. Just like that, bacon becomes one of the most versatile foods in your kitchen.