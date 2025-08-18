A Different Kind Of Buzz: Coffee Mocktails Are The Latest Trend We Can't Get Enough Of
According to a 2025 survey from NCSolutions, nearly half of Americans are looking for ways to cut back on alcohol. Coffee consumption, on the other hand, is still on the rise and has been for the last few years. Even younger populations are starting to drink coffee early in life, and 66% of Americans now indulge in the drink daily, according to a 2025 report by the National Coffee Association. With Americans' love for caffeine and reduced interest in alcohol, it makes sense that coffee mocktails have gained traction.
Coffee mocktails are exactly what they sound like: caffeinated drinks that mimic cocktails but are actually non-alcoholic. Many bars and cafes host a medley of house-made syrups, herbal-infused tinctures, as well as centuries-old mixers like shrubs, and these components can be mixed with espresso to create a plethora of interesting combinations. While there are thousands of ways to make coffee mocktails, they usually provide a buzzy effect due to the caffeine, similar to their alcoholic counterparts.
The coffee mocktail is approachable, creating new opportunities for those who do not drink to comfortably abstain while still being able to indulge in complex flavors. Though this alternative may serve as a nice option for one or two rounds, it isn't viable over the course of a full evening (unless you opt for decaf). This is due to the risk of over-caffeination, which can cause uncomfortable, and potentially serious, ramifications.
Try these coffee mocktails at home
While coffee mocktails are usually offered at cafes or sober bars, they are just as easy to make at home. Ingredients used in this drink usually include espresso, juice, fruit, sugar, herbs, or spices. Use whatever additions you have on hand. While you could opt for widely-popularized options like a brown sugar shaken espresso, try mixing coffee with a floral syrup like elderflower or lavender instead. Serve this drink in a coupette to give it some mocktail flair and garnish with a small flower. There you have it — an elevated non-alcoholic espresso drink.
For a simpler option, try crafting a lime espresso soda using sparkling water, espresso, and a lime wedge. For something with a little more bite, try an espresso mule. This drink utilizes ginger beer, but instead of vodka, you'll opt for coffee. Just ensure you use that quintessential copper mug for the full effect. Finally, try making a grenadine-sweetened Shirley Temple garnished with maraschino cherries. This option is a modern take on a childhood favorite, boosted with the help of espresso.
A coffee mocktail is even easier to make with a simple formula for crafting perfect mocktails. The trick is to balance your ingredients. Make sure you've taken care to properly integrate each element to guarantee a delicious result.