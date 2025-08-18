A Different Kind Of Buzz: Coffee Mocktails Are The Latest Trend We Can't Get Enough Of

According to a 2025 survey from NCSolutions, nearly half of Americans are looking for ways to cut back on alcohol. Coffee consumption, on the other hand, is still on the rise and has been for the last few years. Even younger populations are starting to drink coffee early in life, and 66% of Americans now indulge in the drink daily, according to a 2025 report by the National Coffee Association. With Americans' love for caffeine and reduced interest in alcohol, it makes sense that coffee mocktails have gained traction.

Coffee mocktails are exactly what they sound like: caffeinated drinks that mimic cocktails but are actually non-alcoholic. Many bars and cafes host a medley of house-made syrups, herbal-infused tinctures, as well as centuries-old mixers like shrubs, and these components can be mixed with espresso to create a plethora of interesting combinations. While there are thousands of ways to make coffee mocktails, they usually provide a buzzy effect due to the caffeine, similar to their alcoholic counterparts.

The coffee mocktail is approachable, creating new opportunities for those who do not drink to comfortably abstain while still being able to indulge in complex flavors. Though this alternative may serve as a nice option for one or two rounds, it isn't viable over the course of a full evening (unless you opt for decaf). This is due to the risk of over-caffeination, which can cause uncomfortable, and potentially serious, ramifications.