Why You Might Want To Avoid Bar Snack Mixes (The Reason Is Grosser Than You Think)
Anything a restaurant or bar can do to improve hospitality in an increasingly inhospitable industry is always admirable. As costs always seem to threaten to rise at the same time consumer spending declines, even small gestures can make guests feel more welcome, even at the operators' literal expense. There's one such nicety that's better left skipped, both on the business owner's and the customer's side: communal snacks.
Putting out a few bowls of something sweet, salty, or a combination of both seems like a bit of harmless generosity, and in a perfect world, it would be. However, sharing food sometimes means sharing germs. Think of everything your hands touch between even the most frequent washing and sanitizing. Multiply the grimy surface grabbing, cough covering, and other unmentionable activity by the folks at a full bar — those friendly snacks start to look much less appetizing.
Imagine something like the hot food bar at the supermarket, which already has its own food safety issues. At least those purportedly convenient buffets are protected by glass and kept somewhat sanitary with tongs and tissue paper for grabbing (in theory, at least). What if, instead, all those steam trays were just fully exposed to the errant sniffle, and people were grabbing all those grilled veggies by the bare fistful? Well, that's the equivalent of a bar snack mix, and it just goes to show that some of the best things in life aren't free.
When to throw caution to the wind and go for the snack mix
Sometimes you'll perch on a stool, and a bartender, typically those at spots like the nation's most beloved dives, will produce a brand new bowl of snacks fresh from the barrel, box, or bag. That moment is about as close as you can get to a manufacturer's seal in this kind of public setting. If you're the first one to reach for it, then go nuts, sesame sticks, or whatever else satisfies your cravings. You can also request a fresh portion if everything in reach has already been rifled through. At worst, the ask might earn you an eye roll.
Bars that serve personal complimentary bowls, however mythical they may be, are a safe bet for sampling the wares. For example, Peacock Alley at New York City's Waldorf Astoria presents imbibers with a duo of herbed nut mix and delightful crackers that recall gourmet Cheez-Its — free to enjoy between the $40 cocktails. With that said, you may want to split the difference between the classy joints and the gently-priced dives with packaged foods for purchase. When in doubt, making your own snack mix at home ensures a sanitary and convenient option that you can bring along for any trips to the bar.