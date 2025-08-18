Why You Might Want To Avoid Bar Snack Mixes (The Reason Is Grosser Than You Think)

Anything a restaurant or bar can do to improve hospitality in an increasingly inhospitable industry is always admirable. As costs always seem to threaten to rise at the same time consumer spending declines, even small gestures can make guests feel more welcome, even at the operators' literal expense. There's one such nicety that's better left skipped, both on the business owner's and the customer's side: communal snacks.

Putting out a few bowls of something sweet, salty, or a combination of both seems like a bit of harmless generosity, and in a perfect world, it would be. However, sharing food sometimes means sharing germs. Think of everything your hands touch between even the most frequent washing and sanitizing. Multiply the grimy surface grabbing, cough covering, and other unmentionable activity by the folks at a full bar — those friendly snacks start to look much less appetizing.

Imagine something like the hot food bar at the supermarket, which already has its own food safety issues. At least those purportedly convenient buffets are protected by glass and kept somewhat sanitary with tongs and tissue paper for grabbing (in theory, at least). What if, instead, all those steam trays were just fully exposed to the errant sniffle, and people were grabbing all those grilled veggies by the bare fistful? Well, that's the equivalent of a bar snack mix, and it just goes to show that some of the best things in life aren't free.