Give Rice The Best Texture With A Pantry Ingredient You Already Own

Rice is the staple food of nearly half the world's population — from East Asia, to South America, you'll find it practically everywhere. A particular food being quite so widespread means, naturally, a great deal of variation in how it's cooked — no two recipes are the same, and tradition (as well as millennia of trial and error) means that practically every culture has developed their own methods to achieving that optimum level of deliciousness.

China, for example, consumes more rice than any other country — and as such, Chinese cooking is a gold mine when it comes to rice cooking techniques. To find out how to give rice the best flavor and texture, Chowhound spoke with Shirley Chung (@chfshirleychung on Instagram), a Chinese-American chef and an alum of Bravo TV's "Top Chef." She says that one trick in particular will leave you with delicious rice that has a perfect, fluffy texture: a tablespoon of neutral oil. That is all you need to take your steamed rice to the next level. "We add a tablespoon of neutral cooking oil like rice oil, [or] grapeseed oil in the water," she told us. "This way, the rice will be extra fluffy and bring out [its] fragrance after it's cooked." This trick works because the oil coats the individual grains of rice as they cook — preventing them from clumping together and giving you a light, fluffy texture, rather than a gummy mess.