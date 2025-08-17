Make The Easiest Gummy Candy Of Your Life With 2 Ingredients You Already Have
If you're a candy lover, you might assume that making your own version of gummy candy requires far too much work. While this might be the case for some recipes for this sugary treat, others are super easy to follow. For example, you only need an hour to make a three-ingredient slow cooker chocolate treat, and gummy candy is just as easy to prepare. As a matter of fact, all you need to make your very own chewy, fruit-flavored gummies are fruit juice and gelatin.
Gelatin is made by processing the bones and cartilage of animals, and is withdrawn and sold in powdered and sheet form to conveniently thicken a number of your favorite sweet and savory foods. The magic happens when gelatin's protein chains break down and reform in hot to cool liquid, which for this specific recipe does not happen in water but fruit juice.
Fruit juice adds not only color to homemade gummy candy, but also bright, refreshing flavors and various nutrients. If you want gummies that don't contain a bunch of artificial ingredients, this homemade variety is sweetened with just fruit juice and optionally honey (or sugar, if desired).
All you need to do is properly bloom gelatin to avoid any setting mistakes and heat your selected fruit juice (and sweetener if you're using one) on your stovetop. Once fully combined, simply add the two-ingredient mixture to silicone molds and allow your gummy candies to set for approximately 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
Useful tips for making gummy candy at home
To make your own gummy candy with ease, keep a few things in mind. First, avoid fruit juices that contain high amounts of protease, as this enzyme can affect your candy's ability to set. Instead of guava, kiwi, or pineapple juice, try grape, orange, cranberry, or apple juice.
Next, if your goal is to make gummy candy as quickly as possible, you can also bloom gelatin directly in your fruit juice. To make this work, never let the juice mixture boil, as gelatin can break down when exposed to excessively high heat. Still, for the most accurate results, it's best to bloom your gelatin powder in a separate bowl. Furthermore, when combining the gelatin mixture and warm fruit juice, avoid using a whisk, which can create unnecessary air bubbles.
When you're ready to add the gummy mixture to your candy molds, use a pipette for added precision, and place the molds on a baking sheet to easily transfer them to and from the refrigerator. Once your candies are fully set, remove them from the molds and store them in an airtight container in the fridge, or roll them in a sweet and sour candy coating first for added flavor. After all, you can easily upgrade dried fruit with a sour candy twist, so why not do the same with your next batch of homemade candy? Simply roll your gummies in a mixture of granulated sugar and citric acid, and enjoy.