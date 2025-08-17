Make The Easiest Gummy Candy Of Your Life With 2 Ingredients You Already Have

If you're a candy lover, you might assume that making your own version of gummy candy requires far too much work. While this might be the case for some recipes for this sugary treat, others are super easy to follow. For example, you only need an hour to make a three-ingredient slow cooker chocolate treat, and gummy candy is just as easy to prepare. As a matter of fact, all you need to make your very own chewy, fruit-flavored gummies are fruit juice and gelatin.

Gelatin is made by processing the bones and cartilage of animals, and is withdrawn and sold in powdered and sheet form to conveniently thicken a number of your favorite sweet and savory foods. The magic happens when gelatin's protein chains break down and reform in hot to cool liquid, which for this specific recipe does not happen in water but fruit juice.

Fruit juice adds not only color to homemade gummy candy, but also bright, refreshing flavors and various nutrients. If you want gummies that don't contain a bunch of artificial ingredients, this homemade variety is sweetened with just fruit juice and optionally honey (or sugar, if desired).

All you need to do is properly bloom gelatin to avoid any setting mistakes and heat your selected fruit juice (and sweetener if you're using one) on your stovetop. Once fully combined, simply add the two-ingredient mixture to silicone molds and allow your gummy candies to set for approximately 30 minutes in the refrigerator.