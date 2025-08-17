The Unique Method You Need For The Most Flavorful Grilled Chicken Of Your Life

There are two variables to take into account when using cedar planks versus traditional grilling: The intensity of the heat on the grill and cooking time. Both affect how the meat cooks, what kinds of chicken pieces you can use, and the level of juiciness you can achieve. If you grill chicken the traditional way, you might decide the best cuts of chicken to throw on the grill are dark meat varieties. These retain their moisture and stay juicy, even on a high-heat grill, which might dry out other kinds of chicken.

Using cedar planks, however, you can choose any kind of chicken pieces you like since the lower heat required with indirect grilling helps them remain juicy. "Bone-in thighs and breasts... retain moisture and develop great flavor during the slower cook," Silvio Correa said. It's also important to alter the cooking time to account for the lower heat. "Cedar planks are perfect for medium-low heat, allowing gentle smoking and even cooking," said Correa. He continued, saying "plank grilling takes longer than direct grilling, but the result is tender meat with subtle smoky notes."

To develop an even more robust taste, we have some tips for adding more flavor to grilled chicken. Silvio Correa shared some ideas on this as well, emphasizing steps during the pre-cooking processes. For one, he says you can brine the chicken for 30 minutes or marinate it in fat and acid. "Olive oil and mustard help tenderize while adding flavor," he said, adding that letting the chicken rest after grilling is necessary for keeping the juices inside.