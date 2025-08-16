Anthony Bourdain Gave His Candied Sweet Potatoes A Boozy Twist With This Ingredient

There are very few people in the culinary world who can match the wealth of knowledge that Anthony Bourdain had. The chef was beloved for his world travels, with fans to this day following his advice on how to find the best places to eat abroad. Bourdain's recommendations for hidden food gems around the United States and food destination cities also serve as a guide for many curious foodies.

While he was especially famous for his food explorations around the world, Anthony Bourdain was also immensely talented in the kitchen. One of his best recipes is a take on a Thanksgiving classic: candied sweet potatoes. He gave this side dish a boozy twist by adding ¼ cup of bourbon to his personal recipe to the sauce. He added it toward the end of the cooking process, letting it cook for just a minute before finishing the sauce and pouring it over the candied potatoes.

The result is tender and syrupy sweet candied potatoes, the perfect complement to the other salty dishes on a typical Thanksgiving table. The best part about this recipe is that you can skip out on the typical marshmallow topping that is often used to give candied sweet potatoes more flavor, as the bourbon already elevates this dish to a new level. Plus, the recipe is pretty straightforward and simple to make, as it only needs five ingredients.