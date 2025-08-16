Anthony Bourdain Gave His Candied Sweet Potatoes A Boozy Twist With This Ingredient
There are very few people in the culinary world who can match the wealth of knowledge that Anthony Bourdain had. The chef was beloved for his world travels, with fans to this day following his advice on how to find the best places to eat abroad. Bourdain's recommendations for hidden food gems around the United States and food destination cities also serve as a guide for many curious foodies.
While he was especially famous for his food explorations around the world, Anthony Bourdain was also immensely talented in the kitchen. One of his best recipes is a take on a Thanksgiving classic: candied sweet potatoes. He gave this side dish a boozy twist by adding ¼ cup of bourbon to his personal recipe to the sauce. He added it toward the end of the cooking process, letting it cook for just a minute before finishing the sauce and pouring it over the candied potatoes.
The result is tender and syrupy sweet candied potatoes, the perfect complement to the other salty dishes on a typical Thanksgiving table. The best part about this recipe is that you can skip out on the typical marshmallow topping that is often used to give candied sweet potatoes more flavor, as the bourbon already elevates this dish to a new level. Plus, the recipe is pretty straightforward and simple to make, as it only needs five ingredients.
Variations on candied sweet potatoes
To start, you can change up your candied sweet potato recipe by selecting a different kind of potato. Some of the best sweet potatoes to candy include Beauregards, Garnets, Jewels, and Hannahs. Depending on which option you choose, the color, texture, and taste can vary; some sweet potatoes will be juicier and sweeter, while others are creamier and more mild.
Next, take into consideration what ingredients to add to give the dish more flavor. Spices like ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg are some of the most popular choices but ground ginger, cardamom, or allspice also work great. For sweetness, you can add vanilla extract or maple syrup. Alternatively, you can give your candied sweet potatoes a little citrus kick by adding orange juice or orange zest, add a touch of saltiness by throwing in some flaked sea salt or bacon bits, or use cider vinegar for tartness. When serving, try changing up which toppings you use. The roasted marshmallow topping is popular, but you can also use pecans, walnuts, or granola if you like a crunch.