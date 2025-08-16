One Of The Healthiest Fast Food Chicken Nuggets Comes From A Fan-Favorite Spot

Let's be honest: No one orders fast food chicken nuggets with health in mind. Nuggets are what they are — simple small chunks of chicken that are battered and deep-fried. There's no other way to say it, but they just aren't a healthy food option.

That said, some are more unhealthy than others. This has a lot to do with the number of nuggets in one order and the type of breading and oil, all of which factors into the total amount of calories, grams of fat, sodium levels, and so on. So with that in mind, which fast food nuggets are the "healthiest?" Or maybe another way of saying it is, which ones are the least unhealthy?

That's exactly what we set out to find when we ranked eight chain chicken nuggets from unhealthiest to healthiest. The hands-down winner was the beloved chicken sandwich chain, none other than Chick-fil-A, which has nearly 500 locations in Texas alone. Its five-piece nuggets meal comes with only 160 calories and 7 grams of fat. That's not bad at all.