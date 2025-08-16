Hide Unappealing Trash Cans In Your Yard With A Pinterest-Worthy Garden Trellis
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For all the hours we spend planning, weeding, and watering our gardens and yards, not a lot of thought tends to go into where to put the outdoor trash. Whether it's tossing out a pile of grass clippings or cleaning up paper plates after a backyard barbecue, nothing kills the aesthetic of a Martha Stewart-esque outdoor kitchen setup like planting a big plastic garbage barrel in the middle of everything. Those big, ugly toters for curbside trash and recycling can be quite an eyesore, too. There's an easy and affordable solution, however: hide the cans away with a garden trellis.
Garden trellises come in a lot of different styles, but for this project you'll need a model that's decorated with artificial foliage (like grass or ivy), which can blend seamlessly into the background. That's right, the same stuff that you see camouflaging construction sites and adding privacy to city balconies is perfect for stashing a trash can right where you need it. No matter what size of space you're working with, your local hardware store or home supply center has all the supplies you need, and you don't have to be handy to put it together. Let's take a look at how to tackle this easy DIY.
Assemble a trash can-covering trellis
Building your own trash can-covering trellis is an incredibly simple process. You also don't need to spend a lot of money if you're saving for something more worthwhile, like an outdoor pizza oven. First, measure the area, both the height and width, around the bins so that you know the right size panels to buy before you head to the store.
Trellises with artificial grass or ivy come in a lot of different styles and price points, but for this job you should look for panels that have metal or wood frames. This way they'll be sturdy enough not to fall over in a stiff breeze or thunderstorm. The DOEWORKS expandable fence privacy screen has a willow frame and can be stretched to accommodate more than one trash can. If the pre-decorated panels aren't the right size, you can also buy unadorned trellising like the Sumery nature willow trellis and then attach some embellishment like AUTODECO artificial ivy privacy fence screen with a few zip ties.
Once you have the panels you need, stake the trellis down around the trash can area if it's on the lawn, or anchor it to the wall if you plan to store the cans next to the house or garage. Then, attach the panels together at the corners with a couple more zip ties. Just make sure to leave one corner untied — otherwise you won't be able to get in or out of the space when it's time to toss the trash!