Bobby Flay's Simple Cooking Method That Delivers Perfectly Flaky Salmon
Master chef Bobby Flay certainly knows how to prepare an assortment of boldly flavored, well-crafted meals. While the Food Network star may have developed a reputation for being somewhat of a grill master over the years, Flay also knows the right way to use an oven, especially when it comes to cooking salmon. Instead of pan-frying salmon over the stove or roasting it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, Flay regularly cooks this popular fish in a low-degree oven.
While there are certain mistakes to avoid when cooking salmon, such as buying cheap cuts of fish and forgetting to remove all the bones, the cooking temperature is another factor you don't want to misjudge. That being said, you may be surprised to discover that the ideal oven temperature for perfectly baked salmon falls between 250 and 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Though for Flay, 250 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot.
Flay prefers cooking salmon at this lower temperature because its inner fat melts more slowly in the oven, which makes for a supremely tender end result. Not only does the low and slow method lead to flakier fish, but with this particular cooking technique, you no longer need to worry about the prospect of overcooking. Simply bake your salmon at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 minutes or until the flesh turns opaque and easily flakes with a fork. Better yet, transform your baked salmon into a supremely satisfying meal by utilizing some of Flay's popular recipes.
How Bobby Flay likes to season and serve oven-baked salmon
Luckily, Bobby Flay has a few different ways of transforming salmon into a delicious meal with the low and slow cooking method. First, consider baking your salmon as part of an all-encompassing meal by adding one or two neutral sides to the same baking dish. For example, in Flay's recipe for slow-roasted potatoes and salmon, the master chef first bakes thinly sliced potatoes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the potatoes are fork-tender, Flay adds portions of raw salmon and bakes the entire dish (once more) at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. When the fish is thoroughly cooked, he then dresses the baked salmon and potatoes in a simple sauce composed of Dijon mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh herbs.
Thanks to the ease of this foolproof dish, feel free to use other ingredients besides potatoes as your side-of-choice. Roast a variety of veggies, such as squash, carrots, broccoli, and onions. Simply adjust your cooking time based on the ingredients you choose and remember to turn down your oven's temperature before adding in your salmon.
On the other hand, you can also skip the sides and simply dress your salmon in a flavorful sauce upon serving. Try Flay's honey Dijon glaze, which includes a bright kick from ancho chili powder. Or, make your boldy flavored sauce with some of Bobby Flay's favorite ingredients to use, such as Calabrian chiles, capers, or curry paste.