Bobby Flay's Simple Cooking Method That Delivers Perfectly Flaky Salmon

Master chef Bobby Flay certainly knows how to prepare an assortment of boldly flavored, well-crafted meals. While the Food Network star may have developed a reputation for being somewhat of a grill master over the years, Flay also knows the right way to use an oven, especially when it comes to cooking salmon. Instead of pan-frying salmon over the stove or roasting it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, Flay regularly cooks this popular fish in a low-degree oven.

While there are certain mistakes to avoid when cooking salmon, such as buying cheap cuts of fish and forgetting to remove all the bones, the cooking temperature is another factor you don't want to misjudge. That being said, you may be surprised to discover that the ideal oven temperature for perfectly baked salmon falls between 250 and 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Though for Flay, 250 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot.

Flay prefers cooking salmon at this lower temperature because its inner fat melts more slowly in the oven, which makes for a supremely tender end result. Not only does the low and slow method lead to flakier fish, but with this particular cooking technique, you no longer need to worry about the prospect of overcooking. Simply bake your salmon at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 minutes or until the flesh turns opaque and easily flakes with a fork. Better yet, transform your baked salmon into a supremely satisfying meal by utilizing some of Flay's popular recipes.