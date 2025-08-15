Are Durian Seeds Edible? What To Know

It takes about 15 minutes of boiling for durian seeds to become edible, but you can cook them for up to an hour for more tenderness. During boiling, you'll see the color of the skin change from light beige to darker brown. Similar to cooking potatoes, you can pierce the seeds with a fork to see if they are tender enough to be eaten. In fact, when trying to find the right potatoes for curry, you might be surprised at how wonderfully durian seeds work in lieu of the classic starch. They can also be sliced thinly and deep-fried like chips, in which case boiling isn't necessary, or roasted in the oven and then used as toppings for salads or fried rice dishes. However you cook your durian seeds, make sure to wash them thoroughly beforehand to remove any pulp adhering to them; this gets rid of their sticky texture.

If you are one of those people who is always on the hunt for a good high-protein flour, durian seeds can be fun to experiment with. To turn them into flour, roast your seeds first until brown and then grind them into a fine powder. This can then be used in sauces for a subtly sweet, unique flavor, or for gluten-free baking.

Durian seeds can also be used to make dairy-free milk. This can be done by roasting the seeds until they are light brown in color, then blending them with water until you reach a creamy consistency. Strain using a cheesecloth or nut milk bag for a nutrient-dense milk alternative.