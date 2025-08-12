Beer Bottle Cap Being Stubborn? This BBQ Tool Can Get It Off With Ease

When you've got a beer in your hand, the BBQ is on, and you've brushed up on Chowhound's guide to grilling like a master, and you're looking to complete the moment with a cold sip, there's simply nothing worse than getting stuck without a bottle opener. But if you have a pair of kitchen tongs out there by the BBQ, then you're back in luck because tongs — the same ones you use to flip corns and sausages — can also pop a bottle cap clean off.

Just hold the bottle firmly with one hand, then take the tongs in the other and slide the inside edge of one handle under the lip of the cap while the other handle sits on top. So it's like sandwiching the cap between those little grooves on the inside. From here, just pry upward with a gentle force until you hear that telltale noise of air escaping.

It's definitely one of those "why didn't I think of that before" tricks that feels way too clever for how simple it is, and the best part is that you probably already have tongs nearby if you're cooking outdoors. And if you're indoors, you almost definitely have a pair in a drawer somewhere. This is just one of the ways to open a beer without a bottle opener that feels like a bit of a magic trick.