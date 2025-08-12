Beer Bottle Cap Being Stubborn? This BBQ Tool Can Get It Off With Ease
When you've got a beer in your hand, the BBQ is on, and you've brushed up on Chowhound's guide to grilling like a master, and you're looking to complete the moment with a cold sip, there's simply nothing worse than getting stuck without a bottle opener. But if you have a pair of kitchen tongs out there by the BBQ, then you're back in luck because tongs — the same ones you use to flip corns and sausages — can also pop a bottle cap clean off.
Just hold the bottle firmly with one hand, then take the tongs in the other and slide the inside edge of one handle under the lip of the cap while the other handle sits on top. So it's like sandwiching the cap between those little grooves on the inside. From here, just pry upward with a gentle force until you hear that telltale noise of air escaping.
It's definitely one of those "why didn't I think of that before" tricks that feels way too clever for how simple it is, and the best part is that you probably already have tongs nearby if you're cooking outdoors. And if you're indoors, you almost definitely have a pair in a drawer somewhere. This is just one of the ways to open a beer without a bottle opener that feels like a bit of a magic trick.
Tongs can do the job but don't overdo it
When you're in a jam, using tongs to open your beer bottles is effective (and quite impressive too), but it's not a party trick to pull out for every guest at the cookout. If you do it too much, you'll probably end up with a loose and wobbly pair of tongs and suddenly no way to flip your skewers. So consider it more of an "in a jam" fix than your new beer bottle go-to move. If you're too aggressive with it, you could even up bending the tongs out of shape altogether.
And when it comes to the tongs themselves, size and type does matter. Those smaller silicone-tipped tongs that are more suited for tossing salad probably won't work — they just don't have the strength and grip. You want those big, spring-loaded metal tongs that people use for grilling, especially the ones with the small teeth on the inside that can really grip the bottle cap and keep it in place as it's prized off. And now you've gotten the bottle open, you can get back to mastering the tricks to flipping your burgers while keeping them intact.