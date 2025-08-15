The Easy One-Ingredient Cornbread Upgrade That Gives You A Soft, Fluffy Crumb

If you've ever wanted to have dessert with your dinner, cornbread may just be the delicious workaround you're looking for. A classic with hearty, spicy slow cooker beef chili, cornbread is also traditionally served alongside other comfort foods, such as barbecued meats and thick stews. It even frequently makes an appearance at the breakfast table, especially in the Southern United States, serving as a sweet counterpoint to rich bacon and beautifully overstuffed omelets.

These golden squares of nutty deliciousness aren't usually the first thing people think of when listing comfort foods, but few people turn it down, especially when it's baked well. Many insist a preheated cast iron skillet is the best way to get crisp, tender cornbread, and they're not wrong. However, any cooking method can produce dry, crumbly, disappointing results if your ratios are off or if your cornbread cooks for just a little too long. To remedy this, some enterprising home cooks have turned to a surprising secret weapon — boxed cake mix.

Mixing together equal parts boxed cornbread mix with your favorite cake mix is just one of many ways to upgrade ordinary cornbread mix, but it's arguably one of the best ones. The cake mix helps create a fluffier, tighter crumb by making the cornbread mix less dense and adding a little bit more leavening and fat. The result is a little bit sweeter than more traditional scratch recipes, but that sweetness is easily tempered with a little butter and a bath in some meaty, spicy chili.