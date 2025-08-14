A Simple Tip To Keep Y-Bone Steak From Curling On The Grill
The Y-bone steak, perhaps more recognizably known as the bone-in blade steak, is a cut that maybe gets less attention than it deserves. Not to be confused with the T-bone (which itself is not to be confused with the Porterhouse), the Y-bone steak is cut from the shoulder section of the cow and gives you some quality tender beef at a decent price. There's just one catch, though — your Y-bone just can't help but curl on the grill. That is, until you implement this one expert tip.
Silvio Correa is a Brazilian grill master and private chef, and is just the voice of reason you need when grilling some Y-bone steaks. When asked how to prevent Y-bones from curling on the grill, he told Chowhound, "Score the fat cap: Small shallow cuts prevent the fat from tightening and curling the steak."
In the same way that pork chops can curl in the pan when you're frying them, so too can your Y-bone — it's all because that cap of fat is contracting and pulling the meat with it. Besides this, Correa also advises, "[Use] even heat: Use two-zone grilling to manage flare-ups and maintain control." Combining these two tips together should ensure that your Y-bones come out looking sharp and, most importantly, evenly cooked.
Expert tips for grilling Y-bone steaks
A grill master might tell you that the secret to a perfect steak is all in the preparation, and Silvio Correa certainly doesn't ignore this step when it comes to the Y-bone. For this cut of meat, he keeps things simple, as he told Chowhound he recommends keeping the steak "room temperature before grilling: This ensures even cooking." Don't go overboard with the spice prep, either. "Simple seasoning," Correa says. "Coarse black pepper and rock sea salt bring out the best flavor of the meat." Sometimes minimalism is the best approach, and it certainly seems that way in Correa's kitchen.
As for the cooking of the steak itself, Correa opts for a blazing hot sear before finishing the steak over indirect heat. "Start with a hard sear for crust," he says, "then move to indirect heat to finish gently." While it's finishing, it's a good time to add some extra flavor with butter and herbs. "Baste with butter," advises Correa, "[then] add garlic, thyme, and rosemary for richness in the last minutes." And of course, like any grilled steak, you want to let it rest before digging in. "Rest ... at least five to 10 minutes to let juices redistribute," Correa says. Plan accordingly and maybe use this time to whip up a quick side! With the hassle of cooking Y-bone steaks eliminated, you'll have plenty of time and effort left to concoct a wonderful meal.