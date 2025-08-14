A Simple Tip To Keep Y-Bone Steak From Curling On The Grill

The Y-bone steak, perhaps more recognizably known as the bone-in blade steak, is a cut that maybe gets less attention than it deserves. Not to be confused with the T-bone (which itself is not to be confused with the Porterhouse), the Y-bone steak is cut from the shoulder section of the cow and gives you some quality tender beef at a decent price. There's just one catch, though — your Y-bone just can't help but curl on the grill. That is, until you implement this one expert tip.

Silvio Correa is a Brazilian grill master and private chef, and is just the voice of reason you need when grilling some Y-bone steaks. When asked how to prevent Y-bones from curling on the grill, he told Chowhound, "Score the fat cap: Small shallow cuts prevent the fat from tightening and curling the steak."

In the same way that pork chops can curl in the pan when you're frying them, so too can your Y-bone — it's all because that cap of fat is contracting and pulling the meat with it. Besides this, Correa also advises, "[Use] even heat: Use two-zone grilling to manage flare-ups and maintain control." Combining these two tips together should ensure that your Y-bones come out looking sharp and, most importantly, evenly cooked.