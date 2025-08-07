How A Single Piece Of Bread Can Keep Your Air Fryer Clean

The air fryer is one of the most popular kitchen inventions of the 21st century. Though this small appliance could hardly be found in households 10 years ago (it was technically invented in 2005, but didn't become popular in the United States until around 2017), it's made such a name for itself that it's hard for many home cooks to imagine how they ever lived without it. Though an air fryer is convenient and easy to use, it still needs to be cleaned just like any other appliance. Fortunately, you can easily learn how to keep an air fryer from getting dirty. And an easy way to prevent your air fryer from ending up full of oil and gunk is to stick a piece of bread in its base.

Air fryers are essentially tiny convection ovens that cook by circulating hot air around food. All air fryers come with an air fryer basket, which is a separate, perforated piece that sits an inch or two above the actual base. The food cooks in the basket, so the free space below the base is how the air circulates on all sides. But, unfortunately, you might make the common air fryer mistake of letting oils and other substances leak through the basket's holes, creating a mess underneath. That's where the bread comes in.