How A Piece Of Bread Is The Answer To A Smokey Air Fryer

Air fryers are undoubtedly versatile, allowing people to cook just about anything they can put in the oven. The number of unexpected foods you can throw in your air fryer is shocking. We're talking bacon and sausage, fried pickles, and pizza rolls.

One downside to the air fryer is that it has a tendency to smoke when cooking something greasy, particularly when cooking meat at higher temperatures. The grease can drip down through the airflow holes at the bottom of the fryer dripping directly onto the bottom of the air fryer above the heating element — and then come right back up as thick fumes. Not only is it unpleasant, there's a real risk your appliance could catch fire.

Thankfully, among the handy must-know air-fryer hacks is a trick to prevent just that. When cooking something greasy, simply put a slice of bread in the drip pan of your air fryer. The bread absorbs dripping grease, thereby reducing the smoky side effect and making cleanup easier. Just be careful that it doesn't mess with the airflow essential to air fryer cooking. Avoid blocking the air holes, and you should be good to go.