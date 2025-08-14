Elvis' First Order At His Favorite Vegas Steakhouse Wasn't Actually Steak
As the oldest continually operating steakhouse in Las Vegas, Golden Steer has seen its share of celebrities come and go since 1958. The old saying "if these walls could talk" is certainly appropriate here. From Nat King Cole and Joe DiMaggio to Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack, some of the biggest names in American culture have graced the booths of the Golden Steer.
But perhaps the biggest name to walk through the doors at this legendary steakhouse was Elvis Presley. According to a Facebook post from the restaurant itself, the King wasn't feeling like a steak on that day. And, well, as a steakhouse the Golden Steer is pretty much a steak-only restaurant with a few exceptions. Elvis wanted a burger, and any restaurant worth its salt knows you do everything you can to accommodate your customer — especially when it's Elvis Presley.
So, the chefs at Golden Steer used the trimmings from a filet mignon and prepared the only burger ever sold at the Golden Steer. This was no Burger King hamburger for sure, but it truly was a burger fit for a king.
What else can you order at the Golden Steer?
You might wonder why Elvis wasn't in the mood for steak that evening. By the looks of the menu today, Golden Steer has some fantastic options, including a 24-ounce bone-in ribeye, a 16-ounce New York strip, a 20-ounce prime rib, and the steakhouse even has double-cut lamb chops on its menu. When it comes to seafood, Golden Steer goes all out with choices of a jumbo lobster tail, king crab legs, Atlantic salmon, and a Chilean sea bass.
But there's not a burger to be seen on this menu, which makes Elvis' request all the more special. We imagine that special burger made with filet trimmings was absolutely delicious. Even though you can't order a burger at Golden Steer today, you can order the next best thing: their Butcher's Cut Meatballs. These meaty treats are made with those same trimmings, according to the restaurant, and clock in at just $20 as an appetizer.
Beyond having the only burger ever served at Golden Steer, Elvis Presley's legacy lives on at this iconic Las Vegas steakhouse. The restaurant names certain booths in honor of famous individuals who have visited, and booth 4 is named after the King and his musical legacy in Vegas. Maybe one day his famous burger will make another appearance at this legendary steakhouse.