Elvis' First Order At His Favorite Vegas Steakhouse Wasn't Actually Steak

As the oldest continually operating steakhouse in Las Vegas, Golden Steer has seen its share of celebrities come and go since 1958. The old saying "if these walls could talk" is certainly appropriate here. From Nat King Cole and Joe DiMaggio to Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack, some of the biggest names in American culture have graced the booths of the Golden Steer.

But perhaps the biggest name to walk through the doors at this legendary steakhouse was Elvis Presley. According to a Facebook post from the restaurant itself, the King wasn't feeling like a steak on that day. And, well, as a steakhouse the Golden Steer is pretty much a steak-only restaurant with a few exceptions. Elvis wanted a burger, and any restaurant worth its salt knows you do everything you can to accommodate your customer — especially when it's Elvis Presley.

So, the chefs at Golden Steer used the trimmings from a filet mignon and prepared the only burger ever sold at the Golden Steer. This was no Burger King hamburger for sure, but it truly was a burger fit for a king.