Do You Really Have To Peel Carrots To Eat Them?

Naturally refreshing and crunchy, it comes as no surprise that carrot is one of the most popular vegetables around the globe. A botanical cousin of celery, parsley, and fennel, this beloved root plant is extremely versatile and finds its way into many dishes. This is thanks to its sweet and earthy, yet also slightly bitter, flavor, which comes from a group of aromatic compounds known as terpenoids. Hence, whether sliced into strips for the crispiest vegan bacon you've ever tasted or cut into stick-length chunks, topped with some lemon juice, and enjoyed as a fresh snack on their own, they're absolutely delicious.

Perhaps the only downside to carrots is having to peel them, and this becomes particularly frustrating when you don't have much time or your vegetable peeler is nowhere to be found (which ironically happens every time you need it). Luckily though, here's some good news about peeling carrots that might not have crossed your mind: It's not always necessary as the skins are perfectly edible. In fact, carrots, along with cucumbers, eggplants, and potatoes, are among the vegetables you don't need to peel.

The reason for this is that carrots are packed with nutrients such as vitamin C, carotenoids, and niacin (a compound that protects brain cells from stress). Most of the time, these nutrients are present in higher concentrations in the skin than in the inside of the carrot itself. What's more, a 2019 study published in the journal Foods reveals that the skins are also packed with a whopping 54% of a carrot's phenolic acids, which are known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties.