Make A Better DIY 'McRib' Sandwich In One Step With A Simple Bread Hack

It took a while for the McDonald's McRib to win our hearts, but now it's a beloved classic with a following of customers who just can't get enough. Fans line up for it when it pops up on the McDonald's menu (it's not always available), and plenty of people have created copycat recipes for homemade versions. French bread is a popular choice for a DIY McRib sandwich since the original is built on a hoagie-style bun.

Besides aesthetics, French bread brings a fluffy center and a satisfying crunchy outer crust that really adds to the overall sandwich. But there's one way you probably haven't thought of making a McRib dupe with French bread, a little hack that turns your regular McRib into a sandwich-wrap hybrid. Note that you'll want to pick up a specific style of French bread for this one: a baguette.

This genius DIY McRib hack involves hollowing out the inside of a baguette instead of slicing it sandwich-style. Fill the inside of the French bread with BBQ pork spare ribs or a couple of oven-baked BBQ baby back ribs and voila — you have a new take on both a sandwich and a McRib. This homemade version is handheld and saucy with fluffy bread and a crunchy outer crust.