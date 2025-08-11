The Problem With These Breakfast Dishes From Chick-Fil-A Are Pretty Obvious

Food ordering regret. Most likely all of us have suffered from this condition at some point. It's that time you ordered a New York Strip at a sketchy dive bar. Or you ordered the "fish of the day" at a traditional steakhouse. Maybe, paralyzed by indecision, you ordered salad at a restaurant famous for everything but salad. Hey, mistakes happen. But, sometimes, food ordering regret is absolutely avoidable. You just need to have a clear understanding of the restaurant you're visiting, what it's known for, and what it traditionally does best. That doesn't mean everything else will suck, but it does mean you've made yourself more vulnerable to food-ordering regret.

When it comes to Chick-fil-A, one of the highest-revenue fast food chains in the U.S., it's incredibly easy to avoid regret when ordering from their breakfast menu. Here's your tip: If it doesn't include chicken, you're probably better off avoiding it. That's exactly what we found when we ranked Chick-fil-A's entire breakfast menu from worst to best. Basically, it's called "Chick-fil-A" for a reason, not because of its sausage and fruit cup.

Let's tell you our four favorite Chick-fil-A breakfast items and see if you notice a trend: Starting at four — the chick-n-minis, followed by the chicken, egg, and cheese muffin in third place, then the traditional Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit as runner-up, and our overall favorite breakfast menu item is the chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit. You just can't go wrong at this fast food chain with some sort of combination of chicken, biscuit, and tasty breakfast accompaniments.