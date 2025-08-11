The Absolute Best Frozen Store-Bought Fish Sticks And Nuggets Are From Costco

Most of us have an easy dinner waiting in the freezer, a great-tasting option ready to step in when there's no time to prepare a meal cooked from scratch. And the Costco freezer section is a treasure trove for some of the best store-bought meals out there. In these aisles, you'll find something for every occasion, from the best frozen dumplings (aka Laoban Pork Soup Dumplings) for dinner, to several frozen desserts worth getting, like mini cheesecakes. You'll also discover your new favorite frozen fish sticks and nuggets, among them: The Ultimate Fish Sticks from Trident Seafoods.

We did our homework because, well, nobody likes a soggy batch of fish sticks. We're so dedicated to crispy, flaky, quick dinner-worthy fish sticks and nuggets that we tried 10 different frozen fish sticks and nuggets brands to find the best. From Gorton's to Trader Joe's, Trident Seafoods outpaced them all with a taste and texture that embodies everything a fish stick should be. These fish sticks have a light and crispy breading with a touch of lemon. The meat is flaky and firm, but tender enough to easily break apart when you snap a stick in half. They're the fish stick you remember from your childhood — easy to cook, with a good amount of protein and omega-3 fatty acids (12 grams of protein and 620 milligrams of omega-3 per serving of three fish sticks), and they're the perfect shape for dipping.