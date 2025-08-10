We're Not Sad This Bizarre Skittles Flavor Was Only Around For A Limited Time
Skittles are one of the most iconic candies of all time, and for good reason. Not only are Skittles delicious and perfectly bite-sized, but they also happen to be a vegan-friendly candy. On top of that, Skittles are also a gluten-free candy. Plus, there are tons of different flavor variations of Skittles out there so if you ever get a little tired of tasting the rainbow, you can switch to the tropical, dessert, or sour variant.
When we think of Skittles, we think of fruity, perfectly sweet flavors perfect for making trail mix or using as toppings for frozen yogurt. However, one rather unusual Skittles flavor broke that mold. Meet the Mustard Skittles, a 2023 limited-edition, bright yellow Skittle flavored with French's Yellow Mustard. The unusual team up between companies was meant to be a celebration of National Mustard Day.
The Mustard Skittles were exclusively distributed via a yellow "Mustard Mobile," which popped up for just one day in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City. After that, they disappeared permanently, leaving behind only viral images of the branded yellow packaging and quite a lot of puzzled consumers in their wake.
What do Mustard Skittles actually taste like?
The bizarre collaboration between Skittles and French's Mustard certainly drummed up a lot of publicity at the time. The wild stunt not only captured the attention of the internet but even that of celebrity chefs, including Carla Hall, who trekked out to see the "Mustard Mobile" for herself. Public interest was definitely piqued, but still the question remained: What do Mustard Skittles actually taste like?
Answers are few and far between, as obviously the only way to procure them was by visiting the "Mustard Mobile" in certain locations, in specific cities, at set times, which handed out little packs of Mustard Skittles for free. Those who did get their hands on them had more complaints than praise, though. The off-putting taste was described as very tangy, "artificial," and "unexpectedly spicy" by PopSugar.
Even worse, the Mustard Skittles apparently didn't even taste like French's Mustard, with AZ Central comparing it more to a Dijon instead. Additionally, they felt that the candy's texture was unusually waxy and much tougher than regular Skittles. Overall, the consensus was that the experience wasn't worth it. As one Redditor slyly put it, using a classic "Jurassic Park" reference, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should."