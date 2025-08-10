We're Not Sad This Bizarre Skittles Flavor Was Only Around For A Limited Time

Skittles are one of the most iconic candies of all time, and for good reason. Not only are Skittles delicious and perfectly bite-sized, but they also happen to be a vegan-friendly candy. On top of that, Skittles are also a gluten-free candy. Plus, there are tons of different flavor variations of Skittles out there so if you ever get a little tired of tasting the rainbow, you can switch to the tropical, dessert, or sour variant.

When we think of Skittles, we think of fruity, perfectly sweet flavors perfect for making trail mix or using as toppings for frozen yogurt. However, one rather unusual Skittles flavor broke that mold. Meet the Mustard Skittles, a 2023 limited-edition, bright yellow Skittle flavored with French's Yellow Mustard. The unusual team up between companies was meant to be a celebration of National Mustard Day.

The Mustard Skittles were exclusively distributed via a yellow "Mustard Mobile," which popped up for just one day in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City. After that, they disappeared permanently, leaving behind only viral images of the branded yellow packaging and quite a lot of puzzled consumers in their wake.