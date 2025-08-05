The Publix Perk We Wish We Could Have Back

Publix is a beloved grocery store established throughout the Southeastern United States, beginning its journey into the hearts of Americans in 1930. Though the brand is arguably famous for many reasons, its delicious sub and fresh deli counter offerings are certainly a noteworthy feature. The company is also known for its revolutionary structure as an employee-owned grocery store, while its various customer rewards programs set it apart. A substantial perk you may not have realized ended on July 31 in 2023, was the company's Aprons Cooking School program.

If you're unfamiliar, this program was established in 2001 after the first Aprons kiosks were introduced across Publix locations in 2000. The kiosks offered recipe cards, samples, and were staffed by trained employees who answered questions and gave cooking advice to customers. Featured meal demonstrations and accompanying information were provided so guests could confidently make the recipes at home. The company later expanded to host weekday educational classes to help customers gain a stronger understanding of various cooking techniques and recipes in a hands-on setting.

The in-person classes ranged from $25 to $100 per person depending on type of lesson, ingredients, and wine pairings. Each demonstration lasted about an hour, though times varied by class. The structure encouraged guests to learn how to make what they would soon be enjoying, as the night went on. An additional perk of the program offered guests a 20% discount to use in-store on ingredients and wines featured on the evening's menu.