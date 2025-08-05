For many, tuna salad is a meal staple. Its cool texture and protein-packed nutrients make it especially ideal during hot summer months. The only drawback with the dish is that it can feel a little bland, but thankfully there are ways to create a more elevated tuna salad with ease. For example, add some horseradish for a hint of spice or make it taste like heaven when you use avocado instead of mayonnaise.

But if you want to give basic tuna salad a little upgrade, try adding some English peas (which happen to be former President Thomas Jefferson's favorite vegetable). This simple ingredient gives some color to the appearance of tuna salad, as well as some variation in the salad's texture. This addition is an elegant way to make the salad more interesting with minimal prep or effort required. The best part is that you can use either canned or frozen peas, so you can choose whichever product is most convenient for you without having to worry about it affecting the quality of your tuna salad.