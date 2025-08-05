It Only Takes A Few Seconds To Turn This Everyday Kitchen Item Into A Funnel

Every home cook knows that a funnel is a far more important kitchen item than it seems at first glance. Whether you've decided to whip up a rich homemade tomato sauce, or have set your mind on a delicious pesto, it all needs to be stored in a jar. What's a better tool for the job than a funnel?

This handy kitchen tool is super convenient, making it easy to transfer liquids or powder into containers. It also keeps you from turning your kitchen into a complete mess. Still, the thing with funnels is, they never seem to be around when you need them the most. If your funnel is nowhere to be found and you're in desperate need of one, don't panic just yet. Just grab the aluminum foil tucked away in your kitchen drawer and make a quick DIY funnel instead.

Although you should avoid using aluminum foil for acidic food, this material is still incredibly versatile. That's why it should come as no surprise that crafting your very own aluminum funnel is just one of many aluminum foil hacks for hassle-free cooking. And the best part is, the process itself only takes a few seconds.