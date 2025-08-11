How To Substitute Buttermilk Powder For The Real Deal

The tang of buttermilk is hard to replicate, lending its signature bite to pancakes, waffles, and biscuits as well as salad dressings and even a handy brine to tenderize meats like chicken and pork chops. But what to do if you forgot to pick some up at the grocery, they were out, or you only need a small amount? You could make your own buttermilk using milk and either lemon juice or vinegar, but this method takes a bit of time and creates more mess. The simplest hack is to keep powdered buttermilk in your pantry, a shelf-stable option that keeps for ages and deserves a spot on your shelf. What exactly is powdered buttermilk? Powdered buttermilk is essentially created by heating and then dehydrating liquid buttermilk to form a less perishable powder.

Part of the beauty of powdered buttermilk is that it allows you to bake or brine even if you don't have any fresh milk on hand. If you need one cup of buttermilk, simply whisk four tablespoons of buttermilk powder into one cup of water. If you are baking, you can add the powder to the dry ingredients and then add the water when you combine with the wet ingredients. This is particularly handy if you've run out of milk and are jonesing for buttermilk pancakes.