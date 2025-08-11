How To Substitute Buttermilk Powder For The Real Deal
The tang of buttermilk is hard to replicate, lending its signature bite to pancakes, waffles, and biscuits as well as salad dressings and even a handy brine to tenderize meats like chicken and pork chops. But what to do if you forgot to pick some up at the grocery, they were out, or you only need a small amount? You could make your own buttermilk using milk and either lemon juice or vinegar, but this method takes a bit of time and creates more mess. The simplest hack is to keep powdered buttermilk in your pantry, a shelf-stable option that keeps for ages and deserves a spot on your shelf. What exactly is powdered buttermilk? Powdered buttermilk is essentially created by heating and then dehydrating liquid buttermilk to form a less perishable powder.
Part of the beauty of powdered buttermilk is that it allows you to bake or brine even if you don't have any fresh milk on hand. If you need one cup of buttermilk, simply whisk four tablespoons of buttermilk powder into one cup of water. If you are baking, you can add the powder to the dry ingredients and then add the water when you combine with the wet ingredients. This is particularly handy if you've run out of milk and are jonesing for buttermilk pancakes.
Mix with water and carry on
Buttermilk powder can also be used in a surprisingly wide range of applications beyond typical baked items like pancakes, waffles, scones, or fluffy biscuits. It makes meats like chicken and pork more tender if you use a quarter cup of powder for every cup of brining liquid, and you can double down on the tangy flavor profile by adding a few tablespoons to the dredge if you are frying the meat.
Powdered buttermilk also adds flavor and texture to creamy dressings and dips. Think of it as a secret weapon for the thickest and most flavorful ranch dressing or a craveable game day French onion dip, even if you are adding a bit to store-bought items to make them taste more homemade. A few tablespoons of buttermilk powder livens up the taste of the custard in quiches or casseroles and also gives mashed potatoes a bit more depth and body. You can even sprinkle a bit of buttermilk powder on freshly popped popcorn for some sour cream and onion vibes. A little bit of buttermilk powder goes a long way, and thanks to its long shelf life and huge number of uses, it may just become indispensable in your pantry.