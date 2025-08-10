The Outdated Piece Of Furniture That Can Easily Be Used As A Spice Rack
Remember CD towers? Once a prized piece of furniture in every living room or bedroom, these tall, narrow shelves were built to showcase a prized music or movie collection. But now, you've probably seen them collecting dust at thrift stores or tucked away in your parents' garage. In the age of streaming, most of us no longer need a dedicated shelf for albums we haven't played in years. That doesn't mean these slim shelving units are useless, though. In fact, they're quietly becoming one of the handiest spice rack solutions for small kitchens. The shape and structure of a CD tower lend themselves beautifully to storing spices for the best flavor.
With shelves spaced closely together and a vertical design that does not occupy a lot of floor space, such towers fit into narrow gaps that are inaccessible to most furniture. Look at the empty space between your refrigerator and the wall, or the odd gap next to a pantry door. It is easy to overlook those spaces, but a CD rack fits right in. What makes a CD tower so perfect for this role is its original design. CD cases were small, uniformly sized, and required a storage solution that made them easy to see and reach. The same reasoning applies to both spice and seasoning jars. With open shelves, they can be lined up right where you can grab one easily without digging.
A brand-new role for a forgotten item
What's exciting about repurposing CD towers into spice racks is how much flexibility it offers you. Some are made of wood, while others are made of metal or plastic; some are open backed, while others are enclosed. This gives you options. Even if you already have a dedicated spice cabinet, this can be used for those uncommon spices worth incorporating into your cooking. Think saffron, black salt, or dried lime.
If you track down one that has a modern finish, you can slip it right into your kitchen without a fuss. Or if you lean towards DIY, you can sand it down, paint it, or even add hooks to the sides for hanging measuring spoons or tea towels. It just requires a little flair to get them to work in your space. The best part is that you don't need to do any expensive remodeling or backbreaking lifting to achieve this.
Beyond spices, this furniture flip opens the door to a lot of small-space solutions. You can use it to hold baking extracts, sprinkles, and food colorings as well. Or make it your coffee corner with espresso pods, tea tins, and sugar jars all neatly organized in one spot. CD towers are relatively easy to find, too, since they're no longer in high demand for their original purpose. A quick look through some thrift shops and donation centers and you should be just fine.