The Outdated Piece Of Furniture That Can Easily Be Used As A Spice Rack

What's exciting about repurposing CD towers into spice racks is how much flexibility it offers you. Some are made of wood, while others are made of metal or plastic; some are open backed, while others are enclosed. This gives you options. Even if you already have a dedicated spice cabinet, this can be used for those uncommon spices worth incorporating into your cooking. Think saffron, black salt, or dried lime.

If you track down one that has a modern finish, you can slip it right into your kitchen without a fuss. Or if you lean towards DIY, you can sand it down, paint it, or even add hooks to the sides for hanging measuring spoons or tea towels. It just requires a little flair to get them to work in your space. The best part is that you don't need to do any expensive remodeling or backbreaking lifting to achieve this.

Beyond spices, this furniture flip opens the door to a lot of small-space solutions. You can use it to hold baking extracts, sprinkles, and food colorings as well. Or make it your coffee corner with espresso pods, tea tins, and sugar jars all neatly organized in one spot. CD towers are relatively easy to find, too, since they're no longer in high demand for their original purpose. A quick look through some thrift shops and donation centers and you should be just fine.