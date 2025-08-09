The Surprising Addition Your Glass Of White Wine Needs This Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether a light, crisp chardonnay, an aromatic, floral gewurztraminer, or an intense, citrusy riesling, white wine is the ultimate summer drink, and it never fails to amaze our taste buds. It's even better when mixed into delicious fruit spritzers, beautifully balanced white sangrias, and refreshing wine slushies. There's hardly a more satisfying way to beat the heat and make the most of your holiday break. But if you're craving a fresh twist that's both new and unique, maybe it's time to swap the ice cubes in your white wine with one ingredient for a flavor transformation. Have you ever heard of chamomile wine?
In case you were unaware, tea bags are actually perfect flavor enhancers for food. So, there's no reason the same shouldn't apply to wine as well. And the truth is, even though this combination might seem a bit unconventional, you may be surprised at how well the two actually pair together. This is because chamomile's light, floral notes will match beautifully with the crisp acidity of white wine without overpowering its true character, while its subtle bitterness will gently balance and enhance the wine's natural fruitiness.
What makes this unique blend so appealing is not only how easy it is to prepare, but also how it can transform even the cheapest white wine into something truly extraordinary. That said, if you're in the mood for some extra fizz, you can always try adding a splash of seltzer or tonic to brighten it up. But, how exactly do you recreate this combo at home? Let's break it down step by step.
Steep white wine with chamomile tea for a unique blend of flavors
If you've ever found yourself wondering what a wine decanter is and who actually needs one, now might just be the perfect time to find out. This unique glass vessel is, in fact, used to aerate wine and unleash its full bouquet of aromas and flavors. So it might be a smart idea to pour the wine from the bottle into the decanter to unlock its full potential. Then, once that's done, transfer it to a Mason jar with an airtight lid (Yephet's 16-ounce Glass Jars are a great alternative to consider), where you'll later add the chamomile tea bags or loose-leaf tea for steeping.
Typically, around 2 ounces of chamomile tea per standard bottle of wine is more than enough to fully infuse all the chamomile goodness into the wine. And if you're looking to add more flavor, you can always get a bit creative by mixing in some of your preferred extras, whether orange zest, a splash of rum, a drop of vanilla extract, or 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar.
The only thing left to do after sealing the jar is to let the mixture steep for around two weeks in a dim, cool spot, safely tucked away from any direct sunlight. During this time, the ingredients will beautifully blend together, creating a smooth, well-balanced infusion. Once the mix has finished steeping, grab your food strainer and remove the solids. Then all that's left to do is pour yourself a glass and enjoy!