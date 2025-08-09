Storing This On Top Of Your Fridge Might Be Why Your Food Tastes Off

Keeping a kitchen tidy can be a daily endeavour. This is especially true in an ingredients household, where the kitchen is stocked with everything needed to cook a meal, rather than snacks and the premade variety. As handy as having all the materials and tools can be, this can also result in limited storage space. While creating more storage space could be an option — possibly by repurposing a wine rack to store rolling pins — not everyone has this luxury, leading some to utilize space like the fridge top for staple ingredients like cooking oils. Although it's a common maneuver, you may want to rethink that move, as it could do more harm than good to both the oil and the appliance itself.

Certainly, storing cooking oil on the fridge top might seem like a harmless, even genius, way to keep counter space clean; however, refrigerators do get warm or hot while maintaining their cooling cycles. Put simply, condenser coils dissipate any heat within the appliance through vents, which are typically located on the back and top of the appliance, where the oil will be. This heat won't usually reach the higher cooking degrees, but it could easily be enough to alter the oil's composition. Although it may not always be obvious, this includes not only the way it looks, but also the flavor, and even opens a pathway for it to go rancid.