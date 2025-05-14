Never Store Alcohol In This Spot In Your Kitchen (Even If It's The Most Convenient)
A lot goes on in the kitchen, one could almost say it's the heart of a home. It's where the family meals are cooked, and where the ingredients for said nourishment and entertaining are kept. This makes storage space crucial to any kitchen, and chances are, some creativity is still needed to find a way to put away any alcohol when you're not entertaining. While there are plenty of ways to maximize kitchen storage space by using cubbies and baskets, the one spot that shouldn't be used for storing alcohol is on top of the refrigerator.
Although it's where food is kept cold, the refrigerator expels a good amount of heat to keep it fresh throughout the day. As that heat leaves the appliance, it's likely to be distributed through and affect anything kept on top of it. The chance of distilled spirits going bad from being placed on top of the refrigerator isn't as likely due to their higher proof, however, heat can still affect their flavor compounds and overall profile, as well as those of wine and beer. In the case of beer, heat could cause this type of alcohol to spoil quickly. Since beer has a lower alcohol level and a higher water percentage, this would allow bacteria to grow in the bottle, and while fermentation is key when making alcohol, this is the kind to avoid.
Ways to create storage over and on your refrigerator
In an ideal world, every kitchen would have the perfect amount of storage, and the kitchen island would make a trendy comeback. Unfortunately, not every kitchen is created equal, and some smaller kitchens require a storage hack or two, such as cubbies and air shelves, to make the most of what there is. It should be emphasized that this will only work in the case of liquors and spirits, as anything on those shelves could still be affected by the refrigerator's heat. Additionally, consult the owner's manual for any refrigerator before making any storage changes around it, as the space around the refrigerator matters. It's usually safe to leave at least about one to three inches of space on any side of the refrigerator for proper ventilation, but each one's spatial requirements to work properly may vary.
Even though that refrigerator top is a no-go, all is not lost, as there are other ways to store alcohol. Instead of the space above the refrigerator, wine and spirits can be stored above or in cabinets. The latter would likely be preferred in the case of spirits and liquor, as they're stored best in dark, temperature-controlled spaces. However, placing them above the kitchen cabinets would allow them to be stored out of the way and double as a conversation piece. The same goes for fans of bar carts.