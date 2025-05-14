Never Store Alcohol In This Spot In Your Kitchen (Even If It's The Most Convenient)

A lot goes on in the kitchen, one could almost say it's the heart of a home. It's where the family meals are cooked, and where the ingredients for said nourishment and entertaining are kept. This makes storage space crucial to any kitchen, and chances are, some creativity is still needed to find a way to put away any alcohol when you're not entertaining. While there are plenty of ways to maximize kitchen storage space by using cubbies and baskets, the one spot that shouldn't be used for storing alcohol is on top of the refrigerator.

Although it's where food is kept cold, the refrigerator expels a good amount of heat to keep it fresh throughout the day. As that heat leaves the appliance, it's likely to be distributed through and affect anything kept on top of it. The chance of distilled spirits going bad from being placed on top of the refrigerator isn't as likely due to their higher proof, however, heat can still affect their flavor compounds and overall profile, as well as those of wine and beer. In the case of beer, heat could cause this type of alcohol to spoil quickly. Since beer has a lower alcohol level and a higher water percentage, this would allow bacteria to grow in the bottle, and while fermentation is key when making alcohol, this is the kind to avoid.