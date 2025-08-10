The Key To A Creamy And Thick Banana Pudding Milkshake Is How You Prep Your Fruit

Whether you prefer strawberry, black cherry, or banana, fruit-based milkshakes are the perfect combination of tart and sweet flavors. In addition to helping you make perfect banana bread at any time, ripe frozen bananas also play a crucial role in making icy drinkable confections. However, unlike traditional berry varieties that often require a solid amount of premium ice cream, banana pudding milkshakes become creamy thanks to the banana's natural thick and dreamy texture.

Sure enough, bananas easily transform into a lusciously silky soft-serve-like mixture when frozen and blended. These long yellow fruits contain a high amount of pectin or soluble fiber, which helps transform their soft flesh into a remarkable treat without any additives. Thankfully, with the use of perfectly ripe frozen bananas, you no longer need the ice cream upgrade for thick and creamy milkshakes.

While a delicious banana pudding milkshake does require ingredients like dry vanilla pudding mix, whipped topping, milk, and vanilla extract, the base of this dessert is solely bananas. All you need to do is prep a few ripe bananas ahead of time and give them ample time to harden in your freezer. Even though you can freeze bananas whole with or without the skin, your best bet when making banana pudding milkshakes is to freeze bananas into pre-cut, individual slices.