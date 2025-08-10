This Underrated Kitchen Space Doubles As A Luxe Spot For Entertaining Guests

Once considered a purely functional nook, the scullery is quietly becoming one of the more vibrant spaces in modern kitchens. If you're unaware of what a scullery kitchen is, beyond hearing the name in a classic British soap or two, this was classically a space where dishes were washed, prep work was done, and messes you didn't want guests to see were stored.

More recently, though, this neglected space has become notably enhanced, and sculleries are making a huge comeback. Designers and even homeowners are re-envisioning this back-of-house area not just as a utility space, but as something more. In houses where entertaining plays a big role, the scullery is being reimagined as a stylish cocktail bar, a behind-the-scenes area that offers both charm and convenience to any gathering.

For starters, sculleries are distanced from the high-usage area of the main kitchen. That means they offer a bit of privacy and focus, ideal for mixing drinks, garnishing cocktails, or laying out an elegant display of bar snacks. Sculleries have sinks, counters, and shelving that don't require a complete overhaul to be considered cocktail ready. Simply add a few mixology musts like an ice bucket, a shaker, and a lineup of liquors, and it becomes a covert cocktail lab, a space where your guests can mix drinks without overcrowding the main kitchen. It works out great for smaller gatherings where people naturally end up in the kitchen, anyway.