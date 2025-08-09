The One Meal Europeans Wish They Could Do As Well As Americans, According To Rick Steves

In the United States, cafes and diners hum with life in the morning, filled with clinking cutlery, friendly banter, and the nearly extinct free coffee refill. There is a social spirit that continues to leave a lasting impression on visitors from across the globe. On dining tables across the country, you can find scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, waffles, hash browns, toast, fruit, cereal, maybe even biscuits and gravy if down South. What sets American breakfast dishes apart isn't just their variety — it's the intention behind them. Unlike much of Europe, where breakfast is a quick stop, Americans treat it as something to savor. A traditional breakfast is often a comforting ritual in America, not something to rush.

Of course, American food culture isn't always about authenticity. As one Italian, Roberto, joked to Rick Steves on Steves' travel blog: "In America, a restaurant is looking not for what is good food. What is good is what sells." While Europeans may not be accustomed to the excess, that same generous, bigger-is-better mindset is exactly what makes the American breakfast feel so distinct and beloved. Countries across the globe contribute different cultural values to the morning table, like simplicity and practicality, but as Steves and his guests observed, the American breakfast stands out for its emphasis on abundance. The hospitality and the feeling of being well-fed are what keep breakfast in the U.S. a unique experience enjoyed by Americans and visitors alike.