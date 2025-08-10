How To Cook Scrambled Eggs In A Bain-Marie

You may think you have mastered the secret for making the best scrambled eggs. Maybe you have tried low and slow in a nonstick skillet or whisked in cream for richness. But there is a technique that takes those soft curds to the next level. And it doesn't require any special ingredients, just a little patience. Enter: the bain-marie. Also known as a double boiler, a bain-marie uses indirect heat to gently cook ingredients. It is more often used for melting chocolate or thickening custards. But here's the secret: it's also one of the best methods for making the silkiest scrambled eggs of your life. Think fine-dining brunch or a luxury hotel buffet that is not rushed weekday breakfast.

The process is surprisingly simple. You whisk your eggs (with a splash of milk or cream if you like), then cook them in a heatproof bowl or saucepan set over simmering water. The steam gently heats the bowl from below, ensuring the eggs cook slowly and evenly. No browning, no rubbery bits, just a rich, custardy texture that melts in your mouth. Stir constantly with a spatula or wooden spoon, scraping down the sides as you go. It takes a few minutes longer than your standard pan method, but the payoff is absolutely worth it.

The magic here lies in control. Regular stovetop heat can be unpredictable. One second you are stirring, the next you have got brown bits. But with a bain-marie, the temperature stays steady. The result? Eggs that are unbelievably creamy and ultra-luxurious without a drop of extra butter or cheese.