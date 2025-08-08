Can You Use An Air Fryer To Sear Meat?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You likely already know about the deliciousness of the Maillard reaction — the chemical process that causes the surface of meat to go from raw and red or pink to deliciously golden, crusty, and seared. Whether you're cooking a burger, chicken breast, a steak, or another protein, the searing process creates a contrast in both texture and flavor that can elevate your dish. Searing meat in a pan is pretty straightforward — but can you get the same taste and texture solely using an air fryer? Chowhound talked to Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's resident air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," to learn whether you can get a solid sear with an air fryer alone.

Andrews says that it's possible to get a bit of a sear in the air fryer, but there's a catch. "You can get a decent sear in an air fryer, but it's not quite the same as pan-searing," Andrews says. "It won't give you that deep, caramelized crust that a super-hot pan or grill can create, because it doesn't use direct contact heat." If you're familiar with the perks of searing meat, then you know that crust is pivotal to the finished product.