Can You Use An Air Fryer To Sear Meat?
You likely already know about the deliciousness of the Maillard reaction — the chemical process that causes the surface of meat to go from raw and red or pink to deliciously golden, crusty, and seared. Whether you're cooking a burger, chicken breast, a steak, or another protein, the searing process creates a contrast in both texture and flavor that can elevate your dish. Searing meat in a pan is pretty straightforward — but can you get the same taste and texture solely using an air fryer? Chowhound talked to Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's resident air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," to learn whether you can get a solid sear with an air fryer alone.
Andrews says that it's possible to get a bit of a sear in the air fryer, but there's a catch. "You can get a decent sear in an air fryer, but it's not quite the same as pan-searing," Andrews says. "It won't give you that deep, caramelized crust that a super-hot pan or grill can create, because it doesn't use direct contact heat." If you're familiar with the perks of searing meat, then you know that crust is pivotal to the finished product.
Tips to get a great sear before cooking meat in your air fryer
While you certainly can cook meat without searing it first, you'll need to break out a stovetop pan if you'd like a classic sear. Getting a great sear on your meat starts with the type of pan you choose. Cast iron is by far the best choice for creating a solid sear, as it distributes heat evenly and will create a uniform sear across an entire piece of meat. You'll need to preheat your pan to begin the searing process, as searing won't begin until you hit at least 280 degrees Fahrenheit. You might want to consider pre-heating your cast iron pan in the oven to create a super effective searing surface. If you hear a seriously loud sizzling sound the moment your meat touches the pan, you'll know that you've allowed it to hit the proper temperature for searing.
Before you sear your meat, you'll want to season all sides (consider adding a bit of brown sugar if a touch of sweetness would work for your recipe). Add a bit of oil, particularly one with a high smoke point, like safflower or avocado oil. Searing will happen quickly — it's typically recommended that you only keep the meat in contact with the heat for about half a minute per side. After you've achieved a solid sear, finish cooking your meat in your air fryer to perfection.