The Canning Ring Hack That Gives You Perfectly Round Cookies

Whether you're a perfectionist, or just love making photo-friendly food for the aesthetic, perfectly round homemade cookies often seem like little more than a pipe dream. Store-bought cookies are shaped with machines home bakers can't access, and even circular cookie cutters can't prevent uneven spreading in the oven. And, though oddly-shaped coconut chocolate chip cookies have a certain rustic charm, cookies with an even edge often just seem to taste better.

Fortunately, there's a very simple technique that can help you quickly and easily reshape your cookies into flawless rounds in just seconds. All you need is a canning ring from a mason jar and a tray of cookies just out of the oven. Place the ring over each cookie and gently swirl it in a circular motion. Centrifugal force will cause each cookie to roll against the inner surface of the canning ring, reshaping the edges to create a uniform circle.

Though this technique is incredibly simple, there is a slight learning curve to executing it correctly. First, it's crucial that you do this hack when your cookies are fresh and hot, ensuring they're still soft enough to reshape easily. This hack won't work after they've cooled. Second, don't get too enthusiastic when swirling your cookies. Since they're still soft, whipping them around the canning ring too hard could break them. A light swirl for just a few seconds should easily yield your desired results.