What To Keep In Mind When Baking Salmon In A Glass Dish

Let's say you want to bake some hearty, nutritious salmon. You've already found out how to buy the best piece of salmon from the store. You've even perfected the best way to season salmon for baking. You're feeling unstoppable. Then you come to the last hurdle: What do you actually put the salmon in to bake it? You may think that a glass dish is the ideal vessel for your salmon, but there's more to it than that. In times like this, an expert analysis can be crucial — and that's exactly what Chowhound did.

Alekka Sweeney, a Pittsburgh-based professional chef and instructor, spoke with Chowhound about all the positives and negatives of using glass to bake salmon. Ultimately, the choice to use glass comes down to ease and utility. "The easiest way [to bake salmon] is in the oven in a glass baking dish; these are good conductors of heat," Sweeney states. "I recommend lining the dish with parchment paper or coating the bottom with oil to prevent sticking." Of course, you'll still need to keep an eye on your salmon to make sure it's cooked just right, but it turns out that using a glass dish can make the whole baking process that little bit more streamlined. And when you're eagerly waiting for some delicious salmon, every little bit of help goes a long way.